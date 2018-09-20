Clear
MP and popstar Bobi Wine back in Uganda, brothers arrested

Robert Kyagulanyi, the Ugandan parliamentarian and pop star popularly known as Bobi Wine, returned to Uganda...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 5:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 5:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Robert Kyagulanyi, the Ugandan parliamentarian and pop star popularly known as Bobi Wine, returned to Uganda Thursday, where he is set to face charges of treason.

"Bobi Wine has arrived back. His brother Eddie has been detained," Kyagulanyi's lawyer, Nicolas Opiyo, confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Kampala police confirmed that two of his brothers were among more than a dozen people detained attempting to get to the airport to welcome Wine.

"The arrested include Eddie Yawe, one Bobi Wine's bigger brothers, the youngest brother," and members of Wine's Fire Base Entertainment group, deputy police spokesman Luke Oweyesigire said.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Ugandan Police Force stated that Kyagulanyi would be escorted by security personnel from Entebbe International Airport to his home, and warned against "unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies."

Ahead of his return, Wine took to Twitter to protest the guidelines issued by Ugandan police.

"I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot. This impunity must stop now," Wine tweeted.

Supporters of Bobi Wine are celebrating his return to Uganda outside his home in Kampala. Locals are decorating the MP's home and putting up posters of Wine.

