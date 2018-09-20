Clear
BREAKING NEWS: House fire on Segar Road Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The 25th James Bond movie will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cary Joji Fukunaga has been given a license to thrill. The director of the highly acclaimed first series of ...

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 5:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 5:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cary Joji Fukunaga has been given a license to thrill. The director of the highly acclaimed first series of HBO's "True Detective" was revealed as the director of the next James Bond movie Thursday.

The 41-year-old is the first American to direct a James Bond movie and replaces the British director Danny Boyle, who quit last month citing "creative differences."

Arts and entertainment

Movies

Movie directors

The official James Bond Twitter account and website confirmed Fukunaga's role in the production, which will begin filming on March 4.

"Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that Bond 25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020," the statement read.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Wilson and Broccoli.

Fukunaga most recently directed "Maniac." a dark comedy for Netflix starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

He also directed the 2015 film "Beasts of No Nation" starring Idris Elba.

The film will be Craig's fifth and final appearance as Bond after starring in "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall" and "Spectre." The film will be released on February 14, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events