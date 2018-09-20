Man allegedly killed his parents and shot at ex-wife after getting divorce papers

A Pennsylvania man is on the run after he allegedly shot at his ex-wife after their divorce was finalized, then went to a retirement community and killed his parents, authorities said.
Bruce Rogal, 59, is wanted on homicide and attempted homicide charges, and should be considered armed and dangerous, said District Attorney Tom Hogan of Chester County.
Rogal's divorce was finalized Wednesday and his home awarded to his now ex-wife, authorities said. After that, he allegedly drove to the home in West Bradford Township and shot at his ex-wife as she changed oil on a car in the driveway, Hogan said.
The bullets missed her, but hit nearby houses. No injuries were reported.
Rogal then drove to a retirement community in East Goshen Township and fatally shot his parents, who were in their late 80s, the district attorney said. William and Nancy Rogal were in their apartment at the senior living center when the shooting occurred.
The suspect fled the scene in a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey and has not been seen since.
Shortly after the shooting, area schools were put on lock down, CNN affiliate WPVI reported. ATF agents are helping local police find the suspect. The search is ongoing in the area and surrounding states.
