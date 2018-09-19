Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gillibrand: GOP approach amounts to 'sham hearing' on Kavanaugh allegations

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York knocked the GOP's handling of accusations against Supreme Cou...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 6:49 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 6:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York knocked the GOP's handling of accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying Wednesday that the scheduled hearing for Monday would be a "sham."

"They are trying to create a sham hearing on Monday," Gillibrand told CNN's Jim Acosta on "The Situation Room."

Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford

Donald Trump

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Kirsten Gillibrand

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

Gillibrand said that without first deferring to an FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual assault brought by Christine Blasey Ford against Kavanaugh and requesting corroborating witnesses to testify, the Senate Judiciary Committee's approach would amount to a "he said-she said" that was unfair to Ford.

In a letter from her attorneys on Tuesday, Ford called for an FBI investigation into her allegations before she would testify to Congress. Kavanaugh had said on Monday that he would be willing to speak with lawmakers to refute the allegations, and President Donald Trump has downplayed the notion of having the FBI look into the matter.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa has said he does not believe an FBI investigation would be appropriate.

Gillibrand said in Wednesday's interview that she believed Ford and that without an FBI investigation and corroborating witnesses, she did not think Ford should participate in the planned hearing.

Gillibrand compared the committee's handling of the Kavanaugh allegations to those brought decades ago by Anita Hill against now-Justice Clarence Thomas.

"It's absurd that 27 years later we can't do better than what we did 27 years ago," she said.

Asked about Trump's response to the allegations, Gillibrand noted that "over a dozen" women have come forward to accuse Trump of sexual harassment and assault. The President has denied the allegations against him.

"He has not shown empathy towards women," Gillibrand said of Trump. "He doesn't believe women, and I don't think he actually values women."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events