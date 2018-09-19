Clear
At least three injured during shooting at magistrate's building in Pennsylvania

At least three people have been injured, including a police officer, after a reported shooting in the magist...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 3:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least three people have been injured, including a police officer, after a reported shooting in the magistrate's office building in Masontown, Pennsylvania, according to the town's mayor.

Two of the injured were helicoptered out of the area for treatment and one police officer who was shot in the hand is at a local hospital, Mayor Toni Petrus said.

The shooting occurred at District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock's office, according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police Troop B.

The scene is secure with no imminent threat to the community, state police said. Video recorded by a helicopter for CNN affiliate WTAE showed that one of the two glass front doors of the Masontown Borough Municipal Center had been shot out.

A spokesman for Uniontown Hospital said it received one person.

"The patient was treated and stabilized before being transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital," Josh Krysak said.

Masontown is in southern Pennsylvania, about 55 from Pittsburgh and 20 miles north of Morgantown, West Virginia. The town has about 3,300 residents.

Developing story -- More to come

