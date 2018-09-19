For her latest song, Dolly Parton turned the story of women receiving the right to vote in the US into music for an album about the Amendments.
Parton is just one of the artists featured on 27: The Most Perfect Album, from the podcast "A More Perfect Union." On her track, "19th Amendment," Parton opens with a monologue about women's suffrage and sings about women fighting for their rights.
Celebrities
Demographic groups
Dolly Parton
Elections and campaigns
Females (demographic group)
Feminism
Gender equality
Government and public administration
Politics
Population and demographics
Sex and gender issues
Society
Voters and voting
"First they said we couldn't dance and said we couldn't drink/And unless a man allowed it, they said we couldn't think/They said we couldn't speak till we were spoken to/Well there was just so much back then we weren't allowed to do," she sings.
The 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, was ratified in August 18, 1920, more than 70 years after the women's rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York.
Today, women make up a majority of voters, outvoting men in every presidential election since at least 1964, according to data from the Center for American Women and Politics. In 2016, 73.7 million women reported voting, compared to 63.8 million men.
Related Content
- Dolly Parton is a one-woman 'Schoolhouse Rock' on her song about women's right to vote
- Dolly Parton Fast Facts
- Dolly Parton snags Netflix deal
- 'Schoolhouse Rock' takes on double negatives
- Dolly Parton thinks it's time for a '9 to 5' remake
- Sally Field, Dolly Parton and more pay tribute to 'buddy' Burt Reynolds
- Bob Dorough, whose catchy 'Schoolhouse Rock' tunes taught kids grammar and math, has died
- 'Schoolhouse Rock''s Bob Dorough was even cooler than you think
- Siri, what's that song? Apple buys Shazam