Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Collins says 'it's not fair' for Kavanaugh accuser not to testify

A key Republican senator pushed back Wednesday on calls ...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 3:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 3:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A key Republican senator pushed back Wednesday on calls by Brett Kavanaugh's accuser to allow for an FBI investigation before a hearing next week, the latest indication that Republicans may be closing in on the votes to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee if Christine Blasey Ford declines to testify.

"I think it's not fair for Judge Kavanaugh for her not to come forward and testify," Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a crucial swing vote, told local radio station WVOM.

Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

Susan Collins

US Congress

US Senate

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government bodies and offices

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

The comments by Collins, who as one of the more moderate Republican senators is seen as a key vote on the nomination, are the latest sign that if Ford declines to testify, it could help Kavanaugh's chances at winning confirmation to the Supreme Court. Already, key Republicans like Sens. Bob Corker and Jeff Flake -- who had been on-the-fence after the new allegations of sexual misconduct from Kavanaugh's high school days in the 1980s -- are saying they're prepared to move ahead with the nomination if she won't testify before the committee.

Collins called on Ford to testify Monday, either in public (her preference) or in a private setting by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Asked about Ford's request to allow the FBI to investigate Ford's allegations first, Collins said that would "it seems to me, that this reverses the normal order of things."

"Usually the FBI does not pursue allegations against a nominee that occurred when the nominee was a minor," Collins, who is not a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told the radio show. "It seems to me what we should be doing is bringing these two individuals before the committee. ... If we need additional help from the FBI, then the committee can ask for it."

Collins has proposed a hearing where the opposing counsels for Kavanaugh and Ford question the witnesses, and she said the Senate Judiciary Committee members "certainly have not rejected our suggestions."

Last week, news surrounding a private letter from Ford that had been sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee's top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California, raised potential questions about Kavanaugh's nomination. Feinstein later announced she had given the letter to the FBI. On Sunday, The Washington Post published a story that detailed Ford's personal account of an incident that Ford said took place at a party when she and Kavanaugh were both in high school, more than 35 years ago.

Kavanaugh has denied the incident and as well as being at the party in question.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events