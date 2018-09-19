Several injured in Wisconsin office shooting

Clear
Four people were wounded when a gunman opened fire in an office building in Middleton, Wisconsin, and the suspect is in critical condition, according to Middleton officials.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 2:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three people were wounded Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire in a small Wisconsin city, police said.

The suspect was also injured and is in critical condition, Middleton officials said.

The motive for the shooting, which unfolded in a building housing several businesses, is not yet known.

Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said at an afternoon press conference that the building where the shooting occurred had been cleared, and an earlier lockdown was lifted. No other suspects were being sought, Foulke said.

According to Foulke, the three victims were being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Foulke said officers engaged the suspect, and he was shot by officers and is at a local hospital.

Earlier, police had said four people were wounded in addition to the gunman. Foulke clarified at his news conference that three were wounded in addition to the gunman.

About 50 police cars plus the FBI responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Deming Way, Keely Arthur of CNN affiliate WISC reported.

Middleton, a suburb of the state capital Madison, is a city of about 17,000 residents.

"My heart goes out to the people involved in the shooting," Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar said. "You never would think this type of thing would happen in your city. Really, so sad that this happened here."

