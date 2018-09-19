Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Top South African court OKs private use of cannabis

South Africa's Constitutional Court approved the private use and cultivation of cannabis Tuesday, which coul...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 1:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

South Africa's Constitutional Court approved the private use and cultivation of cannabis Tuesday, which could be a step toward broader legalization.

In a unanimous ruling hailed by activists campaigning for the legalization of marijuana, judges declared unconstitutional three sections of the Constitution that prohibited cannabis consumption, possession and cultivation.

Africa

Continents and regions

Controlled substances

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Decriminalization

Drug policy

Drugs and society

Law and legal system

Marijuana

Marijuana legalization

Society

South Africa

Southern Africa

Decisions and rulings

Trial and procedure

The ruling says Parliament should change the law within 24 months.

Selling and smoking cannabis, popularly known as "dagga" in South Africa, in public places remains illegal.

South Africa joins a growing list of African countries embracing the legal use of marijuana. Last year, Lesotho became the first African country to offer legal licenses to grow it. In April, Zimbabwe's government legalized cultivation for medicinal and scientific purposes.

Cannabis is the most widely used drug in the world, according to the UN's 2018 World Drug Report, which estimates that 3.9% of the global population between the ages of 15 and 64 used it at least once in 2016. The majority of the increases in recent years were in Africa and Asia.

South Africa's Dagga Party won a court case last year permitting cannabis smoking in homes, paving the way for Tuesday's ruling. Jeremy Acton, the party's leader, said it will continue to lobby for legislation that includes the public use of cannabis.

In his view, laws regulating marijuana use should not be stricter than those for tobacco and alcohol use.

"The ruling is a victory for every person who is a member of our culture. However, people should be able to gather in places which are still private events where collective experience of cannabis use may continue, just as people gather to have a beer," Acton said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events