Uganda bans supporters of BobI Wine from gathering ahead of his return

Pop star-turned-MP Bobi Wine is heading back to Uganda, where he's facing treason charges, a few weeks after...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 12:45 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pop star-turned-MP Bobi Wine is heading back to Uganda, where he's facing treason charges, a few weeks after he traveled to the US for medical treatment.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, posted a photo of himself at the airport in Amsterdam on his social media pages Wednesday, saying: "Headed home."

Authorities in Uganda say they have received reports of planned rallies by his supporters to welcome him and have clamped down on any gatherings.

Uganda police spokesman Emilian Kayima issued a statement saying that only his immediate family will be allowed to receive him.

The musician will be escorted by security personnel directly from the airport to his home, Kayima added.

While waiting for his flight home, the musician said he had seen the orders and would not be intimidated.

"I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country," he wrote.

"The police have no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot. This impunity must stop now. Wama see you friends tomorrow," he said in a tweet.

Wine traveled to the United States earlier this month on bail to seek medical treatment for injuries he said he sustained in military custody following his arrest on August 13.

The government has denied all allegations of torture.

Wine was first arrested by the military on August 15 after rioting broke out between rival parties ahead of a local parliamentary election.

