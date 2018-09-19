Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A week after Florence, FEMA is still having to debunk rumors and hoax stories

A little less than a week since Hurricane Florence made landfall, FEMA is still debunking reports about the ...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 12:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A little less than a week since Hurricane Florence made landfall, FEMA is still debunking reports about the hurricane -- one rumor at a time.

Last week, the federal agency created its 'Hurricane Florence Rumor Control' and since then, it's had to shut down false claims about sand bag distribution and service animals.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Disinformation

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Societal issues

Society

Tropical storms

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Weather

Animals and society

Service animals

It's a tack FEMA has had to take after other disasters as well, including hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"For every disaster, we opened a rumor-control page to make sure that we centralize information that can be utilized and can be a service to the public," a FEMA spokesman told CNN. The agency does it, he said, "to make sure correct information gets to the survivors."

On Tuesday, the emergency management agency debunked a rumor that the Brunswick Nuclear Power Plant in North Carolina was in danger due to nearby flooding.

"Both reactors at Brunswick are safe and stable," the agency said. "They both have power from the grid and their safety systems are working normally."

Here are some other false claims FEMA has addressed so far:

Rumor: Service animals are not allowed in shelters

"All service animals are allowed in shelters. Service animals are not pets. Service animals, which are individually trained to provide assistance to an individual with a disability, are authorized to relocate to survivor shelters per the "Pets Evacuation Transportation Standards Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990."

Rumor: Residents in the Carolinas can buy a flood insurance policy now and it'll cover the water damage from Florence

"It typically takes 30 days from the date an NFIP policy is purchased for it to go into effect."

Rumor: Beach sand should be used if sandbag distribution sites are out of sand

"Local emergency management in coastal areas is warning residents not to use beach sand for sandbagging. Residents should NOT be heading toward the beach. Also, sand at the beach is a vital barrier, acting as the first line of defense against the storm."

You can visit FEMA's Hurricane Florence Rumor Control website here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events