Quickly catch up on the day's news

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 12:45 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- DEVELOPING: Police are responding to a report of an active shooter in Middleton, Wisconsin.

-- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser decided not to testify about her claim until the FBI first investigates it. GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley raised the stakes by saying she could testify Monday or not at all.

-- President Donald Trump lauded emergency workers in North Carolina during a visit to the storm-impacted region as he predicted a costly clean up.

-- Wanda Barzee, one of two people who abducted 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in 2002, was released from a Utah prison.

-- The man accused of pursuing and killing college student Mollie Tibbetts in Iowa pleaded not guilty during arraignment.

-- After months of volcanic eruptions, this Hawaii park is set to reopen, but not without a warning to visitors.

-- A California surgeon and his girlfriend allegedly raped women and the DA fears there may be hundreds more victims.

-- Jessica Simpson shared on her official Instagram account that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child, a girl.

