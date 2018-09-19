Clear
How DOJ, FBI, and ODNI will go about releasing documents in Trump's declassification order

The Justice Department and the FBI are working with the Director of National Intelligence to prepare new dec...

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 12:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department and the FBI are working with the Director of National Intelligence to prepare new declassified versions of documents related to the Russia investigation with redactions, which is part of the typical procedure, following President Donald Trump's highly unprecedented order to declassify several documents and text messages.

The President on Monday directed the DOJ and the ODNI to initiate the "immediate declassification" of selective portions of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act application on former Trump foreign policy campaign aide Carter Page, as well as "all FBI reports of interviews" prepared in connection with the FISA applications, which are normally closely guarded by the FBI.

Trump also ordered the DOJ to release fully unredacted text messages "related to the Russia investigation" from former officials he's continually lambasted given their connections to the investigation, including FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr, a current Justice Department official.

Some of the documents and text messages ordered for declassification have been previously released with redactions. These previously released documents are expected to have fewer redactions and documents that have not been previously released will be redacted and sent to the White House counsel for approval.

This is all part of the standard operating process for declassification, and the President can then order the agencies to make fewer redactions.

Trump floated the idea of declassification for several weeks, but Monday's order was the first time the full breadth of his intentions was articulated, making clear that he expects materials to be released despite the fact that there's an active investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into any links between his campaign associates and the Russian government.

