URGENT - Wisconsin police investigate report of active shooter

(CNN) -- Police are responding to a report of an active shooter in Middleton, Wisconsin. Authorities are asking everyone near the 1800 block of Deming Way to shelter in place. Police have not released details on whether there have been any injuries.
