Justin Bieber serenades fiancée and fans in surprise London performance

Justin Bieber made an unexpected appearance outside Buckingham Palace in London to the delight of surprised fans and passersby Tuesday.

The 24-year-old superstar played a short acoustic set outside Queen Elizabeth II's primary residence with a set list that included folk covers of "Tracy Chapman's 1998 hit song "Fast Car," and his 2016 collaboration with Major Lazer and MØ, "Cold Water."

Bieber's fiancée Hailey Baldwin, 21, stood among a small crowd that had gathered to watch the pop icon busk.

As he perched at the fountains of Victoria Memorial, Bieber strummed his guitar and said, "That girl right there is the love of my life." The crowd swooned.

German tourist Theresaa Dorsel was one of them.

"It was very emotional and beautiful," Dorsel told CNN. The 18-year-old student had attended a Bieber concert two years earlier and was "super excited" to witness another performance in such an unexpected setting.

Earlier in the day, Bieber and Baldwin went sightseeing around some of the city's most popular tourist spots, including the London Eye.

The couple were in the British capital for London Fashion Week, where Baldwin walked the catwalk at the JD and Adidas Falcon fashion show.

Beiber and Baldwin got engaged in July in the Bahamas.

Last week, the couple were spotted by photographers at a courthouse in Los Angeles. A source close to the couple told CNN they were there to get their wedding license.