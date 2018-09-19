Toobin: Kavanaugh investigation is a 'kangaroo court'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wanted to see his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testify publicly.

"I really want to see her. I really would want to see what she has to say. But I want to give it all the time they need," he said. "If she shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn't show up, that would be unfortunate."

"If she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting, and we'll have to make a decision," Trump went on. "But I can only say this. He is such an outstanding man. Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened."

Trump also reiterated that Kavanaugh has already been investigated by the FBI and downplayed the prospects of an additional probe.

"It would seem that the FBI really doesn't do that. They have investigated about six times before, and it seems that they don't do that," he told reporters at the White House.

He said he would allow senators on the Judiciary Committee to proceed as they see fit, but insisted again that Kavanaugh was being unfairly maligned.

"I would let the senators do their course. They have already postponed a major hearing. And really they're hurting somebody's life very badly. It is very unfair," Trump said. "Brett Kavanaugh has been treated very, very tough. And his family, I think it is a very unfair thing what's going on."