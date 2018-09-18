Clear
BREAKING NEWS: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Carolina barrier island evacuees can check on their property via new aerial images

New images from NOAA are giving evacuees a chance to check on their property from afar.NOAA's new "hi...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New images from NOAA are giving evacuees a chance to check on their property from afar.

NOAA's new "high-definition aerial photos" were taken by planes equipped with cameras taking the images from less than a mile above the devastation. They tell CNN that the images are vital to observing which areas are the hardest hit and where the help needs to go after storms.

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Islands and reefs

Landforms and ecosystems

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

North America

North Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Department of Commerce

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Weather

"The primary purpose of this imagery is to support emergency response efforts," NOAA spokesperson Keeley Belva told CNN. "Having it available more broadly allows people to check on their property from afar and stay out of harm's way."

Residents can check their imagery by going to NOAA's website here.

The clarity of the images allows residents to not only see if their houses are still standing, but even if there is potential roof damage like missing shingles.

The images also show a vastly changed coastline, with significant beach erosion taking place across many of the barrier islands.

New photos are taken daily, and the images on the website update every 12 hours. NOAA tells CNN that the pre-Florence imagery dates back to 2014.

NOAA has conducted similar aerial surveys in previous hurricanes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events