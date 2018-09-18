Clear
BREAKING NEWS: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Doug Jones: Senate should compel Kavanaugh's friend to testify

Sen. Doug Jones said on Tuesday that the Senate Judiciary Committee should demand testimony from Mark Judge,...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:23 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Doug Jones said on Tuesday that the Senate Judiciary Committee should demand testimony from Mark Judge, who has denied witnessing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulting Christine Blasey Ford decades ago.

"I think this committee ought to subpoena Mark Judge to come forward," the Alabama Democrat told CNN's Jim Acosta on "The Situation Room."

Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford

Doug Jones

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Mark Judge

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

Ford has alleged that while at a party during their high school years, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom and assaulted her. She said Judge was in the room as well and that both boys were "stumbling drunk" and laughing while Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations, as has Judge.

Judge submitted a letter through an attorney to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that said he had "no memory of this alleged incident."

"Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford's letter," he told the committee. "More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes. I have no more information to offer the Committee and I do not want to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford's letter."

Jones is not a member of the committee, but his position on Kavanaugh is one of the most closely watched, as it could tip the balance of the vote in either direction. He said in his interview Tuesday that the committee should not accept the letter by itself but instead should demand the opportunity to question Judge.

"You can count on the fact that that letter, his response, is going to be entered in the record by someone and that needs to be tested as well," Jones said. "And I just think this committee, if he doesn't want to do it and they're going to go forward with a hearing, they need to subpoena him, let him say that and let some senators or someone cross-examine him."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events