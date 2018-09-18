Clear
BREAKING NEWS: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

George W. Bush defends Kavanaugh as 'a fine husband, father, and friend'

Former President George W. Bush reaffirmed his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday ...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:22 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 6:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former President George W. Bush reaffirmed his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday and said he is "a fine husband, father, and friend."

"Laura and I have known and respected Brett Kavanaugh for decades, and we stand by our comments the night Judge Kavanaugh was nominated: 'He is a fine husband, father, and friend -- and a man of the highest integrity,'" Bush said in a statement provided to CNN by his spokesperson, Freddy Ford. "He will make a superb Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.'"

Brett Kavanaugh

Donald Trump

George W. Bush

Political Figures - US

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

Politico was first to report Tuesday that the former President remains supportive of Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh faces an allegation of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford stemming from when the two were in high school. Ford, who's now a college professor in California, went public with her allegation in an article published by The Washington Post on Sunday.

She alleges that at a party Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom, along with his friend Mark Judge, and attempted to remove her clothes. Ford says Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

Kavanaugh said he "categorically and unequivocally" denied the allegation. And he has the support of President Donald Trump, who is standing by his Supreme Court pick. Judge also has denied the allegation.

"This is not a man who deserves this," Trump said Tuesday, adding that the allegations "should've been brought up long ago."

Bush has long supported Kavanaugh as Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and Trump called Bush the day he named him. "They spoke, and President Bush appreciated the call and congratulated him on the outstanding choice," Bush's spokesperson told CNN at the time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events