Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Fort Trump'? Polish President urges US to consider opening base

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a joint news conference to depl...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 3:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 3:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a joint news conference to deploy more US troops and military equipment to Poland, even suggesting the US establish a permanent military base and name it "Fort Trump."

"I invite you to post more American military troops in Poland," Duda said, calling a US presence a "guarantor of security."

Andrzej Duda

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

North America

Poland

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Duda suggested building a permanent US base in Poland and said he would name it "Fort Trump."

"I firmly believe that this is possible," Duda said, saying it would be both in US and Polish interests.

Trump said he is considering Poland's request to establish a permanent US base in that country, but added that Poland "would pay the United States."

Trump said Duda had offered the US more than $2 billion to set up a base in Poland.

"He would pay the United States, meaning Poland would be paying billions of dollars for a base," Trump said. "We're looking at that more and more from the standpoint of defending really wealthy countries."

"The President offered us much more than $2 billion," Trump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events