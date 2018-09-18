Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Homicide reported in Muscle Shoals Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tesla stock tumbles on report of criminal probe of Musk claims

Tesla stock is falling after a report that the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into p...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 11:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tesla stock is falling after a report that the Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into public statements by CEO Elon Musk.

The probe was reported Tuesday by Bloomberg. Shares of Tesla quickly tumbled 6% before recovering somewhat.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNN has reached out to the US attorney's office in San Francisco for comment.

Musk tweeted on August 7, in the middle of the trading day, that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at a price of $420 per share, and that he had "funding secured" for such a deal.

The stock shot up after the announcement but has declined substantially since then.

Shareholders have filed lawsuits charging that Musk made the claim to manipulate the stock price, and several news outlets reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the matter.

Musk abandoned the plan less than three weeks later. He later said it was based on talks with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

-- CNN's Laura Jarrett contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events