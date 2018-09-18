Trump to visit Carolinas on Wednesday

President Donald Trump will travel Wednesday to areas affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina, sources tell CNN.
It is not yet clear where in North Carolina Trump is expected visit. Trump is expected to visit Myrtle Beach while in South Carolina.
Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina are expected to fly on Air Force One with Trump.
Natural disasters can provide presidents, along with governors and local officials, the opportunity to project apolitical muscle. Trump sought to harness that last year during visits to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico after storms struck.
But extreme weather can also expose an administration's weaknesses, as Hurricane Katrina did for President George W. Bush in 2005. Trump's response to Puerto Rico also drew widespread criticism.
