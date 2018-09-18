Shrapnel ties US-made bombs to Yemen deaths

People on opposite sides of the globe are still reeling after two monster storms: 32 people are now dead because of Florence, and dozens are still missing in a landslide in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Mangkhut. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Brett Kavanaugh

The fate of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination hangs in the balance as Republicans and Democrats debate allowing a full investigation into a decades-old allegation of sexual assault. A public hearing -- with Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford testifying -- is now set for Monday, and the White House's plan to defend Kavanaugh apparently involves some of the 65 women who signed a letter supporting the SCOTUS pick. President Trump, meanwhile, has been pretty restrained about the whole thing: Yesterday, he offered support for a "full process" to "hear everybody out." "If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay," Trump said. "It will, I'm sure, work out very well."

2. Russia probe

Two new developments in the ongoing Mueller investigation: First, President Trump has decided to declassify various documents and text messages related to the Russia investigation, including parts of a FISA application on former adviser Carter Page. He also targeted some adversaries in the intelligence community, including ex-FBI chief James Comey and ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, by ordering the release of any text messages they sent related to the probe. Republicans have long urged Trump to declassify as much as possible from the investigation, but Democrats are calling the latest order an "abuse of power." The second development: After a long delay, it appears former national security adviser Michael Flynn is finally ready to be sentenced after pleading guilty to lying to investigators way back in December. This suggests Flynn's cooperation with the Mueller investigation will end soon.

3. Emmys

Netflix and HBO reigned supreme at last night's Emmys, which, ironically, aired on broadcast TV. Anyway! "Game of Thrones" won for outstanding drama series; Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" raked in seven awards; and everywhere you looked, a "Saturday Night Live" cast member was presenting or winning or hanging out prominently in the audience. Other highlights: #MeToo commentary called out the industry's shortcomings, as some stars wore buttons that read, "I Believe Christine Blasey Ford" (see above, No. 1). The Fonz finally got a trophy, as Henry Winkler took home his first-ever Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series (HBO's "Barry"). And there was a full-on marriage proposal! Academy Awards director Glenn Weiss took the stage to accept an award and used the spotlight to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

4. Yemen

A CNN investigation last month found remnants of a US-made bomb at the scene of an airstrike that left dozens of schoolboys dead in Yemen. Now, an independent Yemen-based human rights group has given CNN exclusive access to a trove of documents that show fragments of US-manufactured bombs at the scenes of other incidents in the country since 2015, when the civil war began. In each of those cases, civilians were killed or put at risk. The incidents give a snapshot of US involvement in Yemen's conflict through its support for the Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi-led rebels.

5. South Korea & North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in North Korea today as the leaders of the two countries met for their third inter-Korean summit this year. The historic, three-day trip marks the first time since 2007 that a South Korean president has traveled to the North. During the summit, he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will probably talk economic cooperation, North Korea's nuclear weapons program and formally ending the Korean War. Obviously, the war functionally ended 65 years ago, but a proper -- and formal -- peace between the two countries has remained elusive.

TODAY'S NUMBER

30,000

The number of refugees the Trump administration will allow to resettle in the United States next year, a 33% drop from this year and the lowest cap since the refugee program began.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Apple's new operating system has some super-useful features

Among them, a new app that lets you measure things. Congratulations, you now own an extremely expensive ruler!

SpaceX will take a Japanese billionaire on a trip around the moon

This is truly peak billionaire behavior all around.

Companies are cashing in on the ultra-low-carb keto trend

Making a diet without pasta, bread and sugar seem appealing? Now, that's the REAL achievement here.

Instagram has made it easier for you to shop from posts while in the app

Now, you can waste time AND money!

We've been pronouncing Chrissy Teigen's name wrong all along?

Tee-gen, Ty-gen; Tay-gen, Tee-jen? Let's call the whole thing off!

THIS JUST IN ...

Syria inadvertently shot down a Russian military plane

The incident happened yesterday after an Israeli attack on Syrian positions. Fifteen people on board the maritime patrol aircraft were killed, and Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime, is blaming Israel for putting its aircraft in the line of fire. A US official with knowledge of the incident said the Syrians were trying to stop a barrage of Israeli missiles when the Russian aircraft was hit.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Texas simply has too many learning standards, required to be taught and assessed on state assessments, for educators to cover in a year."

Donna Bahorich, chairwoman of the Texas State Board of Education, explaining why Texas has cut historical figures like Helen Keller and Hillary Clinton from its classroom social studies curriculum.

AND FINALLY

The biggest fall mood

LEAVES! And PUMPKINS! And SWEATERS! But, you know, mostly leaves. Who else is ready for fall?! (Click here to view.)