Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Captain Marvel' debuts first trailer

The first trailer for Marvel's first female led superhero film has arrived.The teaser for "Captain Ma...

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 8:44 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 8:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The first trailer for Marvel's first female led superhero film has arrived.

The teaser for "Captain Marvel," which debuted on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, gave viewers an action-packed look at Brie Larson in the title role. The Oscar winning actress debuted the two-minute sneak peek from The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Gender equality

Marvel Entertainment LLC

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie release dates

Movie revenues

Movies

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

The trailer showed Captain Marvel as she uses her mighty powers, works with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and takes on intergalactic foes.

While Disney's Marvel franchise has had many female heroes, including Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, "Captain Marvel" is the first solo film from the studio to be led by a woman.

Captain Marvel is considered one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, and fans are hoping the film will answer some lingering questions from "Avengers: Infinity War."

Related: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' caps off Marvel's blockbuster year

That film shattered box office records when it opened in April, premiering to the biggest opening in box office history before going on to make more than $2 billion worldwide.

Marvel Studios has so far made more than $17.5 billion globally over the past decade and across 20 films. Every film in the slate has opened at No. 1 at the box office for Disney.

"Captain Marvel" is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film will arrive in theaters on March 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events