'Captain Marvel' debuts first trailer

The first trailer for Marvel's first female led superhero film has arrived.
The teaser for "Captain Marvel," which debuted on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, gave viewers an action-packed look at Brie Larson in the title role. The Oscar winning actress debuted the two-minute sneak peek from The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.
The trailer showed Captain Marvel as she uses her mighty powers, works with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and takes on intergalactic foes.
While Disney's Marvel franchise has had many female heroes, including Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, "Captain Marvel" is the first solo film from the studio to be led by a woman.
Captain Marvel is considered one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, and fans are hoping the film will answer some lingering questions from "Avengers: Infinity War."
That film shattered box office records when it opened in April, premiering to the biggest opening in box office history before going on to make more than $2 billion worldwide.
Marvel Studios has so far made more than $17.5 billion globally over the past decade and across 20 films. Every film in the slate has opened at No. 1 at the box office for Disney.
"Captain Marvel" is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film will arrive in theaters on March 8.
