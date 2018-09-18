Did German carmakers hold back clean engine tech? The EU is investigating

Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler are facing an investigation into whether they held back the development of technology that could have reduced the pollution their vehicles emit.

The European Commission on Tuesday opened a formal investigation into whether the German automakers agreed not to compete against each other in the development of emissions technology.

"If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," Margrethe Vestager, Europe's top competition official, said in a statement.

BMW and Daimler, the maker of Mercedes, said they are cooperating with authorities. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The investigation also includes the Volkswagen group's Audi and Porsche brands.

Automakers have been under increased scrutiny over emissions since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 that it fitted as many as 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide with software that could cheat emissions tests.