Pussy Riot member Pyotr Verzilov was probably poisoned, German medics say

German doctors say there is a "high plausibility" that a member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot, who was taken ill in Russia last week, was poisoned.
Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Dr. Kai-Uwe Eckardt of the Berlin Charite Hospital said that an external substance appears to have affected Pyotr Verzilov's nervous system. Doctors have been unable to determine the source he said.
The activist remains in intensive care but is recovering, Eckardt said.
The announcement adds weight to claims made by other Pussy Riot members last week that Verzilov was poisoned in Russia.
Verzilov, who is also the husband of prominent band member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, flew into Berlin on Saturday, according to Germany's Cinema for Peace Foundation, a non-profit humanitarian group that has previously advocated for Pussy Riot and which organized the flight.
The Russian punk band -- known for obscuring their identities with colorful balaclava-style masks -- is an outspoken critic of the Putin government.
This is a developing story -- more to come
