Your next car could come with Google's Android

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 4:11 AM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 4:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google will integrate its Android operating system into cars produced by Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, a move that will put its tech products within easy reach of millions of drivers.

The partnership announced Tuesday will allow the automakers to install Google Maps, Google Play Store and Google Assistant in vehicles starting in 2021.

The carmakers said in a statement that the deal would give customers "one of the most intelligent infotainment systems in the market," and a seamless experience as they move in and out of their vehicles.

Many automakers have been wary of working with tech companies on computer systems that run navigation, entertainment and communication operations in their vehicles, preferring instead to develop their own.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi make up an alliance that sold 10.6 million vehicles last year.

-- This story will be updated.

