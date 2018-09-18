Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

One year after "The Handmaid's Tale" became the first series on a streaming network to win best drama at the Emmy Awards, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Amazon have done the same in the best comedy category.

And that wasn't the only marvelous thing about Monday's award show for the whimsical comedy.

The show took home a total of seven awards, including two for creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (in the directing and writing categories), one for co-star Alex Borstein and one for lead actress Rachel Brosnahan.

The first season of the show focused on Brosnahan's Midge Maisel as she transforms from housewife into a stand-up comedian. Or as Brosnahan put it on stage, it is "about a woman who is finding her voice anew."

The actress acknowledged the timeliness of the theme saying, "It's something that's happening all over the country right now."

The cast completed filming the second season on Friday, according to cast members Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, who spoke to CNN on the red carpet.

Having spent the first season watching Midge go through "an extraordinary change," Marin, who plays Midge's mother, said Season 2 would see that spirit affecting others.

"Other characters in the story are treading new ground, new territory," Shalhoub said.

In addition to filming in New York, the cast filmed some episodes in Paris, as well as in the Catskills.

Amazon has not yet set a return date for the series.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" debuted in November 2017, just weeks after Hollywood began a reckoning with sexual harassment and prominent women in the industry banded together for the Time's Up initiative.

Marin said she's glad that the conversation started one year ago "continues to happen."

"I feel too it's just the beginning of a whole other way of approaching our industry, our relationships, our work relationships, certainly," Shalhoub added. "I think it's only going to get better from here on out."