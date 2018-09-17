Betty White's Emmy appearance was pure joy

Betty White proved once again she's a national treasure.

The actress, 96, took the stage at Monday's Emmy Awards to a standing ovation.

Betty White Celebrities

White, who has eight Emmy Awards, was honored for her more than 80 years in television.

"Somebody said something the other day about first lady of television, and I took it as a big compliment," White said. "Then came the punchline, 'And then I heard her talking to her daughter a little later, and she said, 'first lady, she's that old. She was the first one way back.'"

White, who has starred on hit shows like "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," was also poignant.

"Little did I dream then, that I would be here and it's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me," White said. "I am thanking you. It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home."

She got the crowd laughing again with a joke about "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels.

"I want to thank Lorne Michaels, not only this tonight but all the wonderful things he has done with me, no for me," White quipped. "All I can say is it's such a blessed business to be in and how lucky can be I be and how much I say thank you to each and every one of you."