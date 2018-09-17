Mark Judge, Kavanaugh's high school classmate, details high school parties in past writings

President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, is being accused of sexually and physically assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party during his high school years.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations, but his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, says there was one other person in the room when the alleged incident took place: Kavanaugh's then-classmate, Mark Judge.

The fate of Kavanaugh's nomination is hanging in the balance as Republicans and Democrats debate allowing a full investigation to take place.

Judge, a journalist and filmmaker, has also denied that the incident took place.

"It's just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way," Judge told The Weekly Standard in an interview on Friday. CNN has been unable to reach Judge for comment despite repeated attempts.

Now that Judge's recollection of the alleged event could become a focal point for all those looking into the accusation, flags have been raised regarding his own past writings.

Judge wrote the book "Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk," where he details his experiences of extensive drinking while attending Georgetown Preparatory School.

Judge writes that he is "shocked" about what he got away with in high school -- recalling beach parties that hundreds of people would attend.

At another point he describes his high school as "positively swimming in alcohol."

Judge also references a "Bart O'Kavanaugh," who he writes vomited in someone's car. It has not been confirmed whether this is a reference to Kavanaugh.

Separate from his book, Judge -- in a 2013 piece for The Daily Caller -- says of former President Barack Obama that he "doesn't have just a streak of the feminine in him; he seems to be a woman, and a feminist one at that, with a streak of man in him."

In the same Daily Caller article, he compares Michelle Obama with Laura Bush, writing: "With her love of violent movies, her fixation on fitness and death glare that appears when she doesn't like what she's hearing, Michelle is actually more man than her husband. Oh for the days when president George W. Bush gave his wife Laura a loving but firm pat on the backside in public. The man knew who was boss."

In 2015, Judge writes in Splice Today about what he calls "damseling," which he describes as "making a woman a passive damsel in distress who needs rescuing."

"Of course, a man must be able to read a woman's signals, and it's a good thing that feminism is teaching young men that no means no and yes means yes. But there's also that ambiguous middle ground, where the woman seems interested and indicates, whether verbally or not, that the man needs to prove himself to her. And if that man is any kind of man, he'll allow himself to feel the awesome power, the wonderful beauty, of uncontrollable male passion," he wrote.

Georgetown Preparatory School yearbook

Attorney Seth Berenzweig, a Virginia-based lawyer who otherwise has no connection to Kavanaugh or the allegations, was given a copy of the high school's 1983 yearbook by an individual who requested anonymity. The yearbook features captions such as "Do these guys beat their wives?" and "Prep parties raise question of legality."

In the yearbook, Judge's page included the quote: "Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs," citing Sir Noel Coward.

"The person who contacted me wanted to make sure that all information is available to the American people," Berenzweig said.

"It's not meant as an indictment or an attack on Judge Kavanaugh or the person who is accusing him. The only interest is in making sure that the American people have all of the information, as well as the representatives on Capitol Hill, so that they can make a fully informed decision on such a critical lifetime appointment to the United States Supreme Court."

A public hearing on the allegations against Kavanaugh is set for next Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.