South Korea's President heads to North Korea, as two countries push to end war

For the first time in more than a decade, a South Korean president has arrived in North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in departed Tuesday from Seoul Air Base on a flight bound for Pyongyang, for what will be his third face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The trip is supposed to take three days, and Moon is bringing an entourage that includes K-pop stars and nearly a dozen business leaders, including Jay Y. Lee, the head of Samsung.

Though Moon and Kim have already met twice, the trip marks the first time since 2007 that a South Korean president has traveled North.

Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, arrived at Seoul Air Base Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m. Korean time, after taking a helicopter from the Blue House, the South Korean presidential residence.

The first couple boarded the presidential plane minutes later, waving and bowing to the crowd before their entourage joined them.

"What I want to achieve is peace. Not a tentative change which could be volatile dependent on international situation, but irreversible, permanent and unwavering peace, regardless of what might happen on the global arena," Moon said on Twitter ahead of his departure.

Moon and Kim vowed to bring an end to the Korean War during their first summit meeting. Though fighting ended 65 years ago, the war has never been formally ended with a peace treaty.

While a formal peace regime officially ending the Korean War would need buy in from the US and China -- the other participants in the conflict -- experts agree that there is nothing to stop the two Koreas declaring an end to the war themselves, or signing a bilateral peace treaty.

US remains wary

Though Pyongyang will likely relish the opportunity to court South Korean investors, ongoing nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States are also expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

The third meeting comes as the diplomatic efforts to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles appear to have hit an impasse. It's been three months since US President Donald Trump met Kim in Singapore -- the first-ever summit between the sitting leaders of their two countries -- but there have been no visible steps made by North Korea to suggest it has stopped the development of its nuclear arsenal.

The United Nations' head of political affairs, Rosemary di Carlo, said Monday there are signs North Korea is "still maintaining and developing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs."

Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, delivered a similar assessment last month when he said the Trump administration does not feel North Korea was living up to its end of the agreement reached between Trump and Kim in Singapore, a page-and-a-half document that critics assailed as too short on specifics.

The problem, analysts say, is that North Korea will likely never give up its nuclear weapons unless it has a peaceful and productive relationship with the United States.

Washington is likely only willing to fundamentally change its relationship with Pyongyang if Kim were to give up his nuclear weapons and the ballistic missiles he needs to deliver them.

"I am willing to talk candidly with Chairman Kim Jong Un to find a balance between the US' demands for denuclearization and North Korea's request for dropping hostile policies and enforcing measures to secure their safety," Moon said Monday.

"I believe that the denuclearization issue can be progressed at a rapid pace if the two leaders face each other again and talk."

Rolling out the red carpet

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have preached patience in recent weeks, with Pompeo telling reporters Friday that the US will continue to use a strategy that involves negotiation while also enforcing the stringent sanctions levied on Pyongyang by the United States and the United Nations.

"The United States is as committed as ever to continuing to enforce those UN Security Council resolutions," Pompeo said.

"We believe they are central to President Trump's efforts to convince Chairman Kim that full, final denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is necessary."

Former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung won a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, but his legacy was tainted after it was revealed that South Korea secretly funneled nearly $200 million dollars to the the North Koreans through the Hyundai corporation just days before the talks.

If history is any precedent, North Korea is likely to roll out the red carpet for Moon. The previous two South Korean Presidents who visited North Korea, President Roh Moo-hyun in 2007 and President Kim in 2000, were both given a hero's welcome.