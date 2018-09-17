Tom Arnold files police report against Mark Burnett for battery

Actor Tom Arnold is accusing reality producer and MGM Television Chairman Mark Burnett of attacking him at a pre-Emmys party Sunday night.

Arnold filed a police report for battery on Monday morning, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told CNN.

Arts and entertainment Celebrities Celebrity and pop culture Donald Trump Mark Burnett Political Figures - US Tom Arnold

Arnold also sent CNN's Sara Sidner a text about the alleged altercation, writing of Burnett, "He's a psycho."

"He lunged at me and full on chocked [sic] me as i was walking UP the stairs," Arnold wrote. "Took me a minute to get my footing before I could get his claw off me and fight back. It was crazy. My throat is soar [sic] but I'm fine. "

The allegation comes before the Tuesday premiere of Arnold's Viceland show, "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes."

The series documents the actor's quest for supposedly incriminating footage of President Trump from his years hosting the Burnett produced reality series "The Apprentice."

Arnold was also a contestant on the show and has been needling Burnett about alleged tapes over Twitter for months.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Burnett multiple times for comment throughout the day but got no response.

Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted a photo of what she said was her bruised hand as a result of the alleged altercation.

"Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event," she tweeted. "Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop."

Arnold replied to her tweet with one of his own saying "Bulls***."

"You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho," Arnold wrote. " I'm filing police report & suing you for defamation."

Arnold also tweeted, "Roma knocked Bryan Fogel's phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked [sic] me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape."

CNN has reached out to a rep for Fogel, Arnold and Downey for additional comment.

In her recently released book "Unhinged," former "Apprentice" cast member Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged that Trump used the N-word multiple times on set.

In August, Trump tweeted, "@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa."

"I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have," Trump wrote. "She made it up."

"How I Met Your Mother" actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed Sunday's confrontation and said "Survivor" host Jeff Probst tried to break it up. "Walked n2 party behind Tom Arnold and saw him & Mark Burnett get into a fight," Hannigan tweeted. "Thought it was a joke until security jumped in! #WhyIstayhome."

CNN has reached out to reps for Hannigan and Probst for comment.

Burnett also produces "Survivor."

On social media, there was speculation Sunday's incident was a publicity stunt for Arnold's new show.

"Tom Arnold clearly manufacturing a publicity stunt to promote his show that only lunatics will watch," one person wrote in a tweet.