Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wall Street Journal: Investigation into FEMA Chief Brock Long referred to prosecutors

An investigation targeting Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has bee...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An investigation targeting Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has been referred to federal prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges should be pursued, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the probe, say two other federal employees are also involved in the case.

Brock Long

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Law and legal system

News Corp

Political Figures - US

The Wall Street Journal

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

A senior administration official had confirmed to CNN on Thursday that there is an ongoing Department of Homeland Security inspector general investigation that includes Long. The investigation includes, but may not be limited to, Long using government vehicles on the taxpayers' dime for his frequent commutes between his home in North Carolina and FEMA headquarters in Washington.

Long has said he will "fully cooperate" in the investigation into his alleged misuse of government resources for travel, an issue that has roiled several former Trump Cabinet secretaries.

According to Politico, which first reported on the investigation Thursday, one of the government vehicles Long used, a black Suburban, was involved in a wreck, which prompted the inspector general to look into the matter.

CNN has reached out to the DHS inspector general for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events