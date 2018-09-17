Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASA names Holly Ridings its first female chief flight director

For the first time in history, a woman will serve as chief flight director of America's space agency....

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the first time in history, a woman will serve as chief flight director of America's space agency.

Holly Ridings will lead the group that directs human spaceflight missions from Mission Control Center at Houston's Johnson Space Center, NASA said in a statement.

Government organizations - US

NASA

Space and astronomy

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Gender equality

Labor and employment

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Space industry

Spacecraft and satellites

Women workers and professionals

Workers and professionals

Space exploration

Space stations

Ridings will manage a group of 32 flight directors and flight directors-in-training who oversee missions involving the International Space Station, the agency said.

She replaces Norm Knight, who is now the deputy director of Flight Operations.

"Holly has proven herself a leader among a group of highly talented flight directors," Knight said.

"I know she will excel in this unique and critical leadership position providing direction for the safety and success of human spaceflight missions. She will lead the team during exciting times as they adapt to support future missions with commercial partners and beyond low-Earth orbit."

Orginally from Amarillo, Texas, Ridings joined NASA in 1998 as a flight controller in the thermal operations group, NASA said.

Since 2005, Ridings has served as the lead flight director for several high-profile missions, including International Space Station mission Expedition 16 in 2007, the Space Shuttle Program mission STS-127 in 2009, and the first SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft mission to the space station in 2012.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events