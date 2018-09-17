Kellyanne Conway says Kavanaugh's accuser 'should not be ignored or insulted'

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of physical and sexual assault "should not be ignored or insulted," White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday.

"She should be heard," Conway told reporters, adding that the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, should also testify under oath on Capitol Hill.

Last week, a private letter making the allegations that was sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein raised questions about Kavanaugh just days after his committee hearing concluded. On Sunday, Ford went on the record with The Washington Post about her allegations in the letter of physical sexual assault, which she said took place more than 30 years ago.

In the Post article, Ford alleged that while at a party during their high school years, Kavanaugh pushed her into a bedroom along with his friend Mark Judge, attempted to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegation and said Monday he would discuss the accusation with the Judiciary Committee.

"This is a completely false allegation," Kavanaugh said Monday in a statement. "I have never done anything like what the accuser describes -- to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday. I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity."

Judge also denied the allegation in an interview with The Weekly Standard on Friday.

Kavanaugh was seen Monday morning arriving at the White House, which has stood by the judge in the face of the accusations. The 53-year-old judge was there to meet with the White House legal team to prepare for potential interviews or questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee, a source familiar with the matter said.

When asked if Kavanaugh should be required to testify again, Conway said: "Well the Senate Judiciary Committee has to decide how each of them will testify as to these specific allegations."

"He's already testified for over 24 hours, I think we're closer to 30 hours, he and others, including women right, left and center ideologically who support him, testified to his character and integrity," she added.

Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, told CNN on Monday that her client would be willing to testify in public to the Senate Judiciary Committee.