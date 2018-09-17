Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A teen finds a purse with $10,000 inside and returns it

Rhami Zeini was driving home from school when he spotted a black purse in the middle of the road.The ...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 11:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rhami Zeini was driving home from school when he spotted a black purse in the middle of the road.

The 16-year-old Santa Barbara, California, high school junior opened it -- and discovered more money that he'd ever seen in his life: $10,000.

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Population and demographics

Society

Teenagers

Continents and regions

The Americas

North America

United States

Southwestern United States

California

find lost purse

Rhai Zeini

Laguna Blanca HIgh School

good news

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Unable to find the owner's phone number, Rhami told his parents. They drove him to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

There, a watch officer was able to locate the owner and return the money.

"To me, I figured this is the right thing to do," Zeini told CNN affiliate KCOY. "If the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure."

The purse's owner was so grateful that she gave Rhami $100. She believes she left the purse on the roof of her car when she drove away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events