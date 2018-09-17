Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks

Coca-Cola is considering a move into the growing market for cannabis-infused drinks.Coke said in a st...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Coca-Cola is considering a move into the growing market for cannabis-infused drinks.

Coke said in a statement Monday that it is "closely watching" the growth of CBD, a non-psychoactive component in marijuana, as an ingredient in what it called functional wellness beverages.

"The space is evolving quickly," Coke said. "No decisions have been made at this time."

CBD, which does not produce a high for the user, has been used for medical purposes, including easing inflammation, pain and nausea.

Coke's interest was first reported by Bloomberg, which said the company was in talks with Aurora Cannabis, a Canadian cannabis company. Aurora has also expressed interest in cannabis drinks. Neither would comment on a possible deal.

"There is so much happening in this area right now and we think it has incredible potential," said Aurora spokesperson Heather MacGregor. "Stories like this are further validation of the massive global potential of the cannabis industry."

Constellation Brands, the maker of Corona beer, Svedka vodka and Casa Noble tequila, announced last month that it is investing an additional $4 billion in the Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth.

And Lagunitas, a craft beer label of brewing giant Heineken, already has a drink infused with THC, marijuana's active ingredient, which does produce a high. It can be purchased at marijuana dispensaries in California.

In addition, a number of Canadian cannabis companies, including Cronos and MedMen Enterprises, now trade on US stock exchanges, and some American companies have taken stakes.

Both Coke and rival Pepsico have been trying to expand their businesses beyond traditional soft drinks as people drink less soda because of health concerns. Just last week, Coke announced a deal to buy Costa Coffee for $5 billion.

Canada is in the process of legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The drug is still illegal under US federal law, although some states have decriminalized it.

In June, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the epilepsy treatment Epidiolex, the first cannabis-based drug allowed in the United States. It includes CBD as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events