Clear

Baby on the way for Richard Gere and wife Alejandra

Richard Gere has gone from "American Gigolo" to a great American dad.The 69-year-old actor looks set ...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Richard Gere has gone from "American Gigolo" to a great American dad.

The 69-year-old actor looks set to become a father again, according to an Instagram post from his wife. Alejandra Silva,35, posted a photo Sunday that appeared to show the Dalai Lama and her husband touching her baby bump.

Celebrities

Richard Gere

"A very special moment just a few minutes ago," the caption reads. "Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't say it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

Gere, a Buddhist, is a longtime friend of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.

There was speculation last month that Gere and Silva, who reportedly married in April, were expecting their first child together.

Gere was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2013.

Gere and Lowell have an 18-year-old son, Homer.

Silva was married to geologist and executive Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015, and they share a 5-year-old son, Albert.

In March, she shared a photo on Instagram of Gere carrying her son on his shoulders.

"Following the path.. #together with my two boys," the caption read.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events