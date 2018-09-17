Baby on the way for Richard Gere and wife Alejandra

Richard Gere has gone from "American Gigolo" to a great American dad.

The 69-year-old actor looks set to become a father again, according to an Instagram post from his wife. Alejandra Silva,35, posted a photo Sunday that appeared to show the Dalai Lama and her husband touching her baby bump.

Celebrities Richard Gere

"A very special moment just a few minutes ago," the caption reads. "Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't say it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

Gere, a Buddhist, is a longtime friend of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.

There was speculation last month that Gere and Silva, who reportedly married in April, were expecting their first child together.

Gere was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2013.

Gere and Lowell have an 18-year-old son, Homer.

Silva was married to geologist and executive Govind Friedland from 2012 to 2015, and they share a 5-year-old son, Albert.

In March, she shared a photo on Instagram of Gere carrying her son on his shoulders.

"Following the path.. #together with my two boys," the caption read.