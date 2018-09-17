Clear

Trump administration revokes Palestinian envoy's US residency permit

The Trump administration has revoked the residency permits and closed the bank accounts of the Palestine Lib...

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration has revoked the residency permits and closed the bank accounts of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) representative to the United States, Husam Zomlot, as well as those of his family, according to Palestinian officials.

The move comes a week after the White House announced the closure of the PLO office in Washington.

Employees of the mission were ordered to cease all operations and given until October 13 to vacate the premises.

Zomlot has not been in the US since Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recalled him in protest against the decision to relocate the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi condemned the decision by Trump, saying it went against "all diplomatic protocol, and constituted an inhumane escalation."

She added, "As if the announcement that the US would close our office in Washington, D.C., was not enough, this vindictive action by the Trump administration is spiteful. The US has taken its attempts to pressure and blackmail the Palestinians to a new level."

