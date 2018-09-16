Two Republican senators urge committee to hear out Kavanaugh accuser before vote

Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Bob Corker both say the Senate Judiciary Committee should not vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination until they hear more from the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault, according to reporting by CNN and other news organizations.

Flake sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and was the first Republican to join Democrats in urging a delay in the committee vote, planned for Thursday, until the panel has heard from Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than three decades ago, The Washington Post and Politico reported Sunday.

Brett Kavanaugh Government and public administration Government organizations - US Jeff Flake Political Figures - US Politics US Congress US Senate Christine Blasey Ford Misc people

"I've made it clear that I'm not comfortable moving ahead with the vote on Thursday if we have not heard her side of the story or explored this further," the Arizona senator told the Post. His opposition could stall the nomination, as Republicans have a 11-10 majority on the panel.

Flake did not say to the Post what form the communication with Ford should take or how he plans to vote. He told Politico, "We need to hear from her. And I don't think I'm alone in this."

In a statement on Friday, Kavanaugh denied the reported allegations that while at a party during his time in high school, he pushed a woman, who then had not been publicly identified, into a room, locked the door to the room along with another male and tried to take off the woman's clothes.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time," his statement said.

Corker also believes Kavanaugh's accuser should be heard out before the Judiciary Committee votes on his nomination, the Tennessee senator's spokesperson, Micah Johnson, said in a statement to CNN. Corker, however, does not sit on the panel.

Ford came forward publicly Sunday, detailing her allegations about the Supreme Court nominee in an interview with the Post. As her private outreach to California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein became public over the past week, she decided to go ahead and speak out herself, Sunday's report said.

In the Post's report on Sunday, Ford alleged Kavanaugh "pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers" while trying to remove her clothes. "When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth," but ultimately she was able to run from the room, the report added.

Feinstein told CNN she agrees with Flake that the vote this week should be delayed. "There's a lot of information we don't know and the FBI should have the time it needs to investigate this new material."