Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife are buying Time Magazine

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff are buying Time Magazine for $190 million from Meredith Corp.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale.

Meredith took control of Time magazine and the rest of Time Inc. last November. Meredith promptly turned around and said it would sell some titles that were not a great fit with its existing titles. Time, for example, is a weekly newsmagazine, while most of Meredith's brands are monthlies.

Meredith confirmed the sale plans back in March. It had hoped to strike a deal within a couple of months, but the process took much longer than expected.

Meredith is still working on selling three other former Time Inc. titles: Fortune, Money, and Sports Illustrated. Benioff is not buying those.

It is unclear when the other three will be sold.