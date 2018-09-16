Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge sets new marathon world record in Berlin

Kenyan Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge set a new marathon world record Sunday, winning the Berlin race in 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds.
Kipchoge finished with "a new world record that will be remembered for decades," the Berlin Marathon tweeted, describing him as "the greatest marathon runner of all times."
Africa
Berlin
Continents and regions
Eastern Africa
Endurance sports
Europe
Germany
Kenya
Marathons
Running and jogging
Sports and recreation
Western Europe
Kipchoge, 33, broke the previous world record by more than 1 minute, an improvement not seen in five decades, the Berlin Marathon said.
Berlin Marathon had initially given his unofficial time as 2 hours, 1 minute and 40 seconds, then adjusted it by one second.
"The winning time is now official and another second faster: 2:01:39 for Eliud Kipchoge!" it said.
In June, Kipchoge said his focus was on winning the Berlin Marathon.
"My preparation is entirely concentrated on the BMW Berlin Marathon on September 16," he said. "I am confident I can beat my personal best on this fast course if conditions are good."
Kipchoge has won nine of the 10 marathons he's run so far. The only time he did not win was in Berlin five years ago, when he finished second, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations.
