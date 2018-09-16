Clear

Health alert issued after strawberries contaminated with needles in Australia

An Australian state is offering a reward for information after several people reported finding sewing needle...

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 6:19 AM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 6:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Australian state is offering a reward for information after several people reported finding sewing needles or pins in strawberries.

The government of Queensland has offered $100,000 Australian dollars (about $71,510) to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the strawberry contamination.

Australia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Food and drink

Food products

Fruit

Fruits and vegetables

Kinds of foods and beverages

Oceania

Queensland

"Whoever is behind this is not just putting families at risk across Queensland and the rest of Australia -- they are putting an entire industry at risk," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement,.

"I would urge anyone with information that may be relevant to this incident in any way to contact police as soon as possible," she said.

On Wednesday, the Queensland Health Department issued a health alert in response to the contamination. The health department is advising consumers to cut up strawberries before eating them. Queensland Police have also launched an investigation.

The health department said three brands of strawberries have been recalled. The affected brands are Berry Obsession, Berry Licious and Donnybrook Berries.

Reports of contaminated strawberries have also surfaced in the neighboring state of New South Wales, but police say they do not know if the same person or a copycat is responsible.

New South Wales police said the Love Berry, Delightful Strawberries and Oasis brands may also have been contaminated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events