Clear

IRS grants tax extensions to Hurricane Florence victims

Hurricane Florence victims in parts of North Carolina will get more time to file and pay certain taxes that ...

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 5:34 PM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Florence victims in parts of North Carolina will get more time to file and pay certain taxes that were originally due in the coming weeks.

The Internal Revenue Service said Saturday that the deadlines to file and pay taxes this month have been extended to January 31, 2019 for those who have been affected by the storm. They include quarterly estimated income tax payments originally due September 17 and quarterly payroll and excise tax returns that are typically due on the last day of September.

Taxpayers and businesses that were granted an extension to file their 2017 taxes in mid-October will also receive an extension.

The IRS said the policy will apply to people or businesses located within areas designated for individual assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

"Currently, this only includes parts of North Carolina, but taxpayers in localities added later to the disaster area, including those in other states, will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief," the IRS said in a statement.

More details about the extensions can be found on the IRS's website.

The agency often pushes back tax deadlines for victims of natural disasters. The IRS took similar measures for those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey last year.

Florence, which made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, has left at least eight people dead. The storm, which is headed towards South Carolina, is forecast to drop heavy rain for days, and officials warned Saturday that the flooding was only just starting.

