The boxer Floyd Mayweather said Saturday a rematch of his famed 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao will take place this year.
Mayweather posted a message on Instagram on Saturday saying, "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way."
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather, Jr.
Manny Pacquiao
Sports and recreation
Sports figures
He also posted a picture of himself in a nightclub in Japan with Pacquiao.
The pair first fought in a much-hyped match three years ago as the unbeaten Mayweather came out on top with the Philippines' Pacquiao chasing a new fight ever since.
One of the wealthiest sportsmen ever, Mayweather retired from the ring after his victory over Conor McGregor a year ago.
In the Instagram video, Mayweather, one of the richest men in sport, said: "I'm coming back in December."
Related Content
- Mayweather says he will fight Pacquiao again
- Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard shot outside ritzy Atlanta hotel, police say
- When newsrooms fight their owners
- Branded cheats, they're fighting back
- Exxon gives up major climate change fight
- Chuck D's lessons on fighting the power
- How bartenders fight harassment and workplace violence
- The political stakes of the immigration fight
- Mark Zuckerberg is fighting to save Facebook
- Grandma fights off attackers at gas station