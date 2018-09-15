Clear

Weatherman cuts broadcast, evacuates TV station

A news station in New Bern, North Carolina, was forced to evacuate while on air due to flooding from Hurricane Florence.

The deadly Tropical Storm Florence is so ferocious, it's uprooting everything, even tightly-bolted historic statues.

In New Bern, North Carolina, one of the cities hardest-hit by the storm that made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane, a beloved bear statue and its thick pedestal were uprooted and washed away.

"Some of our beloved bears have wandered away," city officials tweeted next to a picture of the statue. "These statues, which New Bern is known for, are extremely heavy & bolted down at sponsoring businesses. This one ended up in the middle of S. Front St!"

The bear is surrounded by water, but its colonial-era coat, breeches and buckled shoes remain intact.

The Florence center is crawling inland over South Carolina, but its main rain bands are hitting already-saturated North Carolina -- setting up what may be days of flooding for some communities.

New Bern, which has a population of about 30,000, was once the capital of the state's colonial government . It's also the birthplace of Pepsi -- invented at a pharmacy in the city in 1898.

