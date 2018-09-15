Clear

Firefighters pray for fallen Florence victims

A group of firefighters in Wilmington, North Carolina, knelt and prayed outside the home where a mother and her infant died when a tree fell. They were the first known deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Florence.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 8:36 AM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A group of firefighters in Wilmington, North Carolina, knelt and prayed outside the home where a mother and her infant died when a tree fell Friday.

They were the first known deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Florence, which was a Category 1 hurricane when it struck the city.

The father was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital, officials said.

Officials said several agencies responded to the incident. A reporter for CNN Wilmington affiliate WWAY said firefighters where shaken up by what they encountered at the home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events