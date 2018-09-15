Firefighters pray for fallen Florence victims

A group of firefighters in Wilmington, North Carolina, knelt and prayed outside the home where a mother and her infant died when a tree fell Friday.
They were the first known deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Florence, which was a Category 1 hurricane when it struck the city.
The father was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital, officials said.
Officials said several agencies responded to the incident. A reporter for CNN Wilmington affiliate WWAY said firefighters where shaken up by what they encountered at the home.
