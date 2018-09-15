Clear

Family trapped in Florence floodwaters kept hearing people screaming for help

Annazette Riley-Cromartie thought her family would be OK because they lived in a brick house.She was ...

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 1:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 15, 2018 1:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Annazette Riley-Cromartie thought her family would be OK because they lived in a brick house.

She was at her home in eastern North Carolina with her husband, three children and dog as Hurricane Florence churned in the Atlantic. She watched the massive storm seemingly lose strength in the past few days as it dropped through the categories of hurricane power.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Charities and charitable giving

Continents and regions

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Indiana

Midwestern United States

Natural disasters

North America

North Carolina

Rescue operations

Severe weather

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Volunteerism

Weather

Both factors in mind, the family decided not to evacuate. Then, around midnight Thursday, she said water started coming into the house.

"It came in slowly, but then it steady kept rising," Riley-Cromartie told CNN.

Her husband pushed a mattress upstairs into the attic and the family waited there before deciding to take the children to a room and put them on the top bunk of a bed so they could try to sleep. Riley-Cromartie said she hoped the water wouldn't rise any further.

"While we were still waiting, my husband kept hearing people yelling for help," she said on the verge of tears. Her husband, who is 6-foot-2, tried to go outside to help, but the water level was above his chest.

"You just keep hearing people yelling, and you can't do anything," Riley-Cromartie said. "It's the worst feeling in the world."

She said she called 911, but no one came.

Fortunately for Riley-Cromartie, a volunteer rescue team from Indiana had arrived in North Carolina to help families like hers, and to help over-taxed local first-responders.

Amber Hersel, a member of the Civilian Crisis Response Team, said as she and her team waited to go into action, they received a call around 4 a.m. Friday from the local fire department about families who needed rescuing in James City, about 100 miles northeast of Wilmington.

She said Riley-Cromartie's family was waiting for rescue when they arrived.

"Everyone was fine, a little shaken up of course, and ready to get out of the water," Hersel told CNN.

A picture of Hersel carrying Riley-Cromartie's daughter went viral after the rescue mission. Hersel said she had dealt with floods before, but this was her first hurricane.

"It's a little intimidating. I've really enjoyed getting to help where I can," she said. "At first, when you see the weather you're just like 'What in the world did I get myself into?' But then as you see the families that you're helping, you know it's all worth it."

Riley-Cromartie was beyond thankful for being rescued.

"It takes a special person to leave their own home and their own family to come all this way to help us," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events