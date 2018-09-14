A group of firefighters in Wilmington, North Carolina, knelt and prayed outside the home where a mother and her infant died when a tree fell Friday.
They were the first known deaths attributed to Tropical Storm Florence, which was a Category 1 hurricane when it struck the city.
The father was injured in the incident and was transported to a hospital, officials said.
Officials said several agencies responded to the incident. A reporter for CNN Wilmington affiliate WWAY said firefighters where shaken up by what they encountered at the home.
Related Content
- Florence topples tree killing mother, infant
- Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
- Mother breaks silence about infant daughter's bathtub drowning
- Mother arrested after infant found dead in dryer
- Pastor: Couple, infant killed in murder-suicide a 'solid family'
- Search for missing in Taiwan after earthquake topples buildings
- 'Press freedom toppled': Phnom Penh Post sale rings alarm bells
- 'Deadpool 2' topples 'Avengers: Infinity War' at the box office
- The toppling of a Confederate statue shows students' strength
Scroll for more content...